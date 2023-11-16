Roman Reigns cannot be defeated by rising WWE Superstar just yet, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

With Roman Reigns being at the top of the totem pole for a while in WWE, the list of credible opponents has been thinning out. A Hall of Famer believes the newest sensation in the company can take him on, just not right now.

The sensation in question is Logan Paul, who has taken the pro-wrestling world by storm since joining the Stamford-based company. With just a limited number of matches, he has already established himself as a savant in the business. His prowess led to him taking out Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long shared his take on the idea of Logan Paul being the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

"I like the idea of Logan Paul, I just think it will be a little bit soon for Logan. Because that now becomes a real heavy schedule there. Logan is already involved with his own stuff. It's gotta be a lot of change in there for him to carry that title, 'cause he has got to be there to defend it at all times." [4:48 onwards]

Bill Apter also supported the idea of Logan Paul taking down Roman Reigns in WWE

The Tribal Chief has effectively breathed new life into WWE with his historic reign. The next logical step to maintain the company's prominence would be to have Logan Paul carry the title, according to Bill Apter.

The legendary journalist addressed the idea of Logan Paul being the one to take down Roman Reigns during an episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted. Building on his previous statement about Logan's social media reach being as asset to the brand, Apter claimed that the same logic would lead to him dethroning the Tribal Chief.

"If it's marketing we are talking about, making the word of WWE get out there even more so, it would be Logan Paul." (4:41 onwards)

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Logan Paul in WWE.

