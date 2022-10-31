The Undertaker ruled over the wrestlers' court in WWE for several years, but who created the court to begin with?

Wrestlers' court is a concept that was utilized over several decades to handle issues among wrestlers in the locker room. However, it appears that this concept has been retired in recent years as something that no longer takes place in the WWE locker room.

WWE legend Dutch Mantell took to social media this afternoon to take credit for creating the wrestlers' court and confirmed that The Undertaker himself was the first wrestler that was ever put on trial.

"Yes I did invent WRESTLERS COURT one night on a long trip back from God Knows Where when a young UNDERTAKER was put on trial. I was the prosecutor and also the JUDGE. Undertaker was convicted in short order. ALL RISE... COURT IS IN SESSION. @rdore2000 @WSI_YouTube," Dutch Mantell tweeted.

Why was The Undertaker put on trial in wrestlers' court?

On the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager revealed that he put a young Undertaker on trial for "romancing the girls." This is something that The Deadman denied at the time.

"I did this with Undertaker first and I put him on trial for I think romancing the girls around," Dutch Mantell revealed. "Imagine. Because he denied it. He denied it. And then I was the prosecutor and the judge. Of course, you know, I never lost a bat. I never lost a case. And so and then Undertaker loved it so he would say, 'Wrestlers Court,' then he put me on trial. He'd convict me for whatever I did."

The Undertaker ended up taking over wrestlers' court for a a majority of his WWE career. Several hilarious stories have been told of the proceedings, including people buying Taker beer in order for him to rule in their favor.

What do you make of Dutch Mantell's comments? Are you surprised to learn that he was the one who started Wrestlers' Court? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

