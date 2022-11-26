WWE Veteran admits he does not like Braun Strowman and has no desire to see him (Exclusive)

Braun Strowman may have received solid reactions since his WWE return, but Dutch Mantell still has no interest in seeing the superstar on TV. During the latest Smack Talk episode, the WWE Veteran shared his honest opinion about the Monster of all Monsters.

Ricochet picked up one of the biggest wins of his career as he defeated Braun Strowman in a SmackDown World Cup match. A distraction from Gunther and his faction helped Ricochet get an upset victory over the former Universal Champion.

After the match, the babyfaces came together to fight off Imperium as Strowman raised Ricochet's hand in a show of respect to end the segment. While the angle was well-received by the fans in attendance, Dutch Mantell didn't understand the hype around Braun Strowman.

The former WWE manager is clearly not a fan of the SmackDown superstar, as he revealed below on Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge channel:

"They don't want to see Braun Strowman, period. I don't want to see him. He just walks to the ring by himself; I still don't want to see him. I mean, he is just not an exciting guy. I mean, the Monster of all Monsters. Wait a minute? He doesn't get a hell of a reaction from me, though. I'm talking about me." [18:25 - 18:47]

Dutch Mantell claimed that Braun Strowman wasn't a proven draw for WWE and felt Roman Reigns and a few other names were responsible for the company's ticket sales.

Dutch also criticized Strowman's in-ring work as he believed that the WWE giant failed to deliver compelling matches consistently. While the former world champion is clearly over with the audience, Mantell hilariously stated that Strowman just "wasn't his cup of cafe."

He added:

"But you also, when you get people inside of a building, I don't think Braun Strowman is the one that's getting them there. WWE is getting them, and Roman Reigns is getting them there and all the other guys. But to me, his matches aren't really bangers; they are just there." [18:48 - 19:21]

Dutch Mantell on Gunther attacking Braun Strowman on SmackDown

Unlike last week, Gunther did not hesitate in assaulting Braun Strowman on the most recent SmackDown. The Intercontinental Champion caught Braun with a blindsided kick before his stablemates joined the beatdown before Ricochet returned to make the save.

Dutch Mantell was glad to see Gunther take the fight to Strowman, as that's what he wanted from WWE's intimidating heels. WWE is building towards a gigantic clash between Gunther and Strowman, and Mantell felt the Imperium leader was excited about facing a larger opponent.

Dutch even referenced Braun's controversial comments about high flyers and admitted that he would love to see the star get beaten up by Gunther.

"It made up for last week because last week was just senseless. Why would he run from the guy? He doesn't run from anybody. And I think Gunther is kind of looking forward to this match because you would tell from his face, come on, it's one of the big guys, not those flippy floppy guys. It may change his mind when Gunther stands pounding on his a** a little bit." [19:22 - 20:20]

Are you looking forward to seeing Gunther vs. Strowman? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

