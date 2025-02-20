WWE veteran agrees to induct R-Truth into the Hall of Fame

R-Truth has been one of the most hilarious WWE characters for years, and he is still going strong on the company's programming. Recently, Road Dogg (Brian James) agreed to induct Truth into the Hall of Fame when the time was right.

R-Truth and Road Dogg are no strangers to each other. James was Truth's first tag team partner when he signed a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 1999. In the following years, the two also teamed up outside WWE when they were in TNA Wrestling. While they are no longer an on-screen duo, they are close behind the scenes.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the show's host asked Road Dogg whether he would induct R-Truth into the WWE Hall of Fame as requested by the latter. The multi-time Tag Team Champion instantly agreed and spoke highly of the former United States Champion.

"I would be more than honored. I love him. I got some people in my life that I love, and he's one of them. [That guy could wrestle for another 20 years]. Oh yeah, because he doesn't have to do anything. That's the magic and look, that's what we do," James said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

R-Truth was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown

Last year, R-Truth reunited with The Miz for the first time in over a decade and re-formed The Awesome Truth against The Judgment Day. The veterans entered the tag team division and earned a title match against the champions at WrestleMania XL.

While A-Town Down Under won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Truth and The Miz won the RAW Tag Team Championship from The Judgment Day in a six-way ladder match. The Awesome Truth later lost the title to the villainous faction when Liv Morgan cost them the match.

The Miz ultimately betrayed R-Truth and aligned with The Final Testament. After spending some time on the brand alone, Truth moved to Friday Night SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window. He recently faced Carmelo Hayes and lost.

