WWE veteran allegedly got "run off" from a promotion by Hulk Hogan (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran recently spoke about his experience working in another promotion. According to him, the entry of Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff was potentially what got him removed.

Dutch Mantell has been a part of several promotions, including WWE, TNA, and WCW. Back in 2003, he joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling as a member of the creative team. Interestingly, his departure from the Nashville-based company coincided with Hulk Hogan joining the promotion, which the veteran wrestling manager thinks was part of the reason for him being shown the door.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE veteran explained that he had to make room in the creative team for Hogan and Eric Bischoff. He said:

"When they came in was when I was going out... I had to make room for them on the creative team and they're probably the ones that got me run off. I don't know. It's a wrestling business so I kind of expected it anyway." [1:33 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The WWE veteran also spoke about Hulk Hogan's new project

Dutch Mantell apparently does not think much about the recently launched Real American Freestyle wrestling promotion, which was founded by Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE veteran stated that he was not interested in watching amateur wrestling itself. He said:

"Hell no! Not amateur wrestling. Not no, but hell no! You know, you're gonna sit down and watch the guy just grab a** after for a while? I don't get it. I never got it, even when I was in school. Maybe if I was doing it. But to watch guys wrestle, I just, I'd go down to the bar." [0:50 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what Hulk Hogan plans to do next.

