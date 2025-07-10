WWE veteran extremely critical of Hulk Hogan's new project: "Hell no" (Exclusive)

WWE legend Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff recently launched a new promotion, which has received a mixed reaction from fans. One veteran in particular is seemingly not interested in the project at all.
The new promotion is called Real American Freestyle, which focuses on amateur freestyle wrestling, as the name suggests. While the concept was seen as a fresh take in today's scene, ticket sales have been quite disappointing for the show. According to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell, this was to be expected.
On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch talked about how he was never interested in watching amateur wrestling matches. He said:
"Hell no. Not amateur wrestling. Not no, but hell no. You know, you're gonna sit down and watch the guy just grab a** after for a while? I don't get it. I never got it, even when I was in school. Maybe if I was doing it. But to watch guys wrestle, I just, I'd go down to the bar." [0:50 onwards]
Watch the full video below:
Bill Apter also commented on the WWE legend's endeavour
Veteran journalist Bill Apter apparently also thought along the lines of Dutch Mantell, as he was not very interested in the new show.
On an episode of UnSKripted, Apter had the following to say about the WWE legend's new promotion:
"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]
It remains to be seen how Hulk Hogan will handle the situation.
