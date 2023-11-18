WWE
  WWE veteran amazed by physical drama during Santos Escobar-Zelina Vega segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE veteran amazed by physical drama during Santos Escobar-Zelina Vega segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Nov 18, 2023 12:33 IST
The LWO confronted Santos Escobar for his actions on SmackDown
The Latino World Order confronted Santos Escobar for his actions on WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed the segment featuring Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega on SmackDown this week.

Zelina Vega and the rest of the Latino World Order confronted Escobar for turning against Rey Mysterio and laying hands on his former mentor. Escobar took a slap from Vega, but he beat down Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. However, as soon as Carlito made his way to the ring, he backed off.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained that the angle brilliantly set up the ongoing drama within the Latino World Order. He expected more physicality during the segment but felt that fans would be intrigued to see Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said. [8:15 - 9:12]

You can watch the full video here:

youtube-cover

With Rey Mysterio sidelined and off of TV for a while, Carlito will step up and face Santos Escobar at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

You can check the full results of SmackDown here.

Do you think the treacherous Escobar will take down Carlito? Let us know in the comments section below.

