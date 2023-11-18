WWE veteran amazed by physical drama during Santos Escobar-Zelina Vega segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell enjoyed the segment featuring Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega on SmackDown this week.

Zelina Vega and the rest of the Latino World Order confronted Escobar for turning against Rey Mysterio and laying hands on his former mentor. Escobar took a slap from Vega, but he beat down Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. However, as soon as Carlito made his way to the ring, he backed off.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell explained that the angle brilliantly set up the ongoing drama within the Latino World Order. He expected more physicality during the segment but felt that fans would be intrigued to see Carlito vs. Santos Escobar.

"The interview with Escobar, good interview. A lot of noise piped in. Yeah, it was too much. But, the interview and the follow-through on that interview was very good, and I thought he was gonna do something a little more physical to Zelina when she slapped him, that was good, and he left, and here comes Mr. Carlitos [Carlito] in there and now we got an angle. While Señor [Rey] Mysterio is recuperating, now he can step right back into another angle," Dutch Mantell said. [8:15 - 9:12]

With Rey Mysterio sidelined and off of TV for a while, Carlito will step up and face Santos Escobar at Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

