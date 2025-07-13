WWE veteran baffled at major change brought by Triple H: "I don't know how" (Exclusive)

WWE has steadily risen in popularity over the recent years, with Triple H at the creative helm. However, changes in the product have apparently confused a veteran.

While wrestling saw a dip in terms of mainstream attention near the end of the last decade, Triple H's ascension to authority has seemingly breathed new life into the product. Dutch Mantell is especially impressed with how the company has grown in terms of popularity. Nevertheless, it seems the veteran finds it difficult to watch the shows for long durations.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch stated:

"WWE right now is selling out. And sometimes... They have made wrestling hot again. I don't know how, but theyahave. And their product is pretty good, I just can't watch. I mean 2 hours on RAW, to me, is my feel. 2 hours on SmackDown was a good taste of it, but when it goes to 3, that's almost a chore." [1:35 onwards]

The WWE veteran also commented on Bryan Danielson

Dutch Mantell was also asked about his opinion on Bryan Danielson. According to him, The American Dragon is a talented star but not quite the best at drawing money.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Dutch stated:

"As far as his talent - very, very talented. Probably amongst the top five, in executing a match. But, in wrestling, you are not really graded by how good you are, because that's a subjective term. It's how much money you draw. So, if you look at money, you gotta look at WWE, those guys, and you gotta look at Hulk Hogan and you gotta look at all that." [1:00 onwards]

What is next for Bryan Danielson in AEW? Only time will tell.

