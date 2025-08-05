WWE veteran bashes major spot from the match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes and John Cena put on an enthralling match at WWE SummerSlam. However, one of the spots during the match did not sit well with wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Ad

Cody Rhodes challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam after losing the title to the GOAT at WrestleMania 41. The duo put on an amazing match, with the American Nightmare finally coming out on top after kicking out of multiple AAs and getting out of the STF.

Speaking about the match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that he did not like the STF spot with the rope, as there was a huge gap between Cody's neck and the rope. The former WWE writer added that this shows that the company does not even care about maintaining realism.

Ad

Trending

"I watched the last five minutes when they were trying to strangle each other with the ring rope, and there’s this much room between the neck and the rope. I swear to god with Unreal, and I am watching stuff like that, I don’t think they care whether we buy into this or not." [37:48 onwards]

Ad

The feud between John Cena and Cody Rhodes came to an end at SummerSlam. The 17-time world champion was attacked by Brock Lesnar after the match, setting up a new rivalry.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!