"They b*stardized their show" - Veteran bashes WWE after Triple H's comments about making a big change to RAW, blames "greed" for current situation

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently bashed the promotion for RAW being three hours after Triple H's comments resurfaced.

A video recently resurfaced of Triple H from Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions podcast stating that he would prefer to bring WWE RAW to go back down to two hours from the current three-hour format. The red brand moved to being three hours long in July 2012 during the 1000th episode.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Vince Russo gave his take on Triple H's previous comments about cutting RAW back down to two hours. The former WWE head writer said he had no sympathy for the company because the third hour had been financially lucrative, despite hurting the product.

"I want to make one thing perfectly clear... Triple H has come forward and said he wants RAW to go down to two hours. Guys, I'm not going to feel sorry for them that RAW is three hours. They b*stardized their own product in order to take that paycheck for the extra hour. It's called greed and it's also called business. So that's why the show is three hours. They b*stardized their show to get that extra hour paycheck." [6:42 - 7:20]

Vince Russo on why the third hour of RAW has been such a big struggle for WWE

Russo also addressed why, in his opinion, WWE has found the third hour of RAW such a big issue for creative in the past.

The former head writer said that WWE needed actual television writers doing the writing to be able to book a compelling three-hour show. He felt that a wrestler could not write or format a three-hour show in a way where the audience would stay hooked till the end.

"The problem is they don't have the writers to write a compelling three hours show. Just because you are a wrestler, it does not make you a television writer. Two completely different things. Ed Ferrara and I wrote nine three hour Nitros, no problem bro. We had absolutely no problem because we're writers and when we had a long cast of characters, it was not an issue for us. If you are not a writer and you don't know how to write a television show and format a television show, three hours is going to feel like an eternity. [7:22 - 8:20]

It remains to be seen whether the red brand will eventually go back to being two hours now that The Game is in charge of creative.

Vince Russo recently slammed Triple H's booking after he took over creative from Vince McMahon, calling it more of the same. You can check out what he had to say HERE.

What do you make of RAW going back to two hours? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Vince Russo's podcast.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha