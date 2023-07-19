WWE Veteran believes current tag team star could be a huge "solo babyface" (Exclusive)

WWE is no stranger when it comes to breaking tag teams to push individual stars as solo acts. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Otis could also benefit from the same.

The powerhouse has been a part of the tag team division for almost the entirety of his WWE career. He was earlier paired with Tucker, with the duo being called Heavy Machinery. Soon after the two went their separate ways, Otis joined forces with Chad Gable to form Alpha Academy.

Speaking about the star on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that Otis is very popular among fans and could be huge as a solo babyface.

"See bro, again, it’s the pairing. When I was growing up, you know you had Bruno [Sammartino], but you also had second bananas to Bruno that were huge stars. You had Chief Jay Strongbow, who was the second biggest babyface and then you had Ivan Putski. Otis is the 2023 version of Ivan Putski. This guy could be over huge as a solo babyface. This guy, selling merch, kids loving him, they have miscast this guy from day one."

The former WWE head writer continued:

"They always had him with somebody else. He has always been in tag team. This guy could be a super over babyface. I don’t know why they have been marrying him with somebody else from day one. I don’t understand." Russo added [From 47:08 to 48:26]

Otis was on the losing end of his match on WWE RAW

Otis and Chad Gable have been embroiled in a feud with The Viking Raiders over the last few weeks. The duo recently added Maxxine Dupri to Alpha Academy, who wrestled in her first match a couple of weeks back.

The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy once again faced off on RAW this week, this time in a Viking Rules match. While the babyfaces have mostly been on the top in this rivalry, they were on the losing end this time.

With the feud between the two teams seemingly over, it'll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Alpha Academy. Their pairing with Maxxine Dupri has been a huge hit among fans and also provided the female star an opportunity to showcase her talent.

