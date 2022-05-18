WWE Hall of Famer believes Naomi is "done" after she and Sasha Banks walked out of RAW

WWE veteran Brian James (AKA Road Dogg) thinks Naomi could be done with the company after what transpired on RAW last night.

The Glow and her tag team partner Sasha Banks reportedly left the arena due to creative differences. They were scheduled to compete in a six-pack challenge in the main event, with the winner earning the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at Hell in a Cell.

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Road Dogg commented on the two stars' exit, stating that it was a risky move for Naomi because of her connections in WWE.

"[It was risky] for her [Naomi] for sure and it’s not that she’s less talented than Sasha [Banks] either, because I actually believe the contrary is the truth but, yeah, risky as far as who she’s with and where they’re at and all of that but I do believe that they would look at her as an individual talent and not lump her and [Jimmy] Uso together. But it is risky for her because what’s gonna happen after this? You know what I mean? What’s gonna — maybe she’s done. Maybe she don’t wanna work no more... Maybe they gotta nest the egg, maybe they wanna hug some babies or something. You never know," he said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

The previously announced six-pack challenge was changed to a singles match between Becky Lynch and Asuka at the last minute, with The Emperess of Tomorrow defeating Big Time Becks to win the title shot.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were "uncomfortable" in the ring with two of their scheduled opponents

After details regarding the incident emerged, WWE sent out a statement explaining what went down on Monday night. It was revealed that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked into John Laurinaitis' office, left their titles on his desk, took their suitcases, and left.

Initially, the six-pack match featured the tag team champions Becky Lynch, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H., and Asuka. The WWE announcement also mentions that Naomi and Banks weren't comfortable working with two unnamed stars —"even though they'd had matches with those individuals in the past with no consequence."

Since yesterday, the walkout has been a trending topic on social media, with many fans, critics, and wrestlers weighing in on the matter. Both stars are still on the active roster as the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates.

