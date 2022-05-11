"It's so insulting to watch" - WWE Veteran has an issue with what Edge and Damian Preist were allowed to do on RAW (Exclusive)

The spotlight was on Edge's "Judgment Day" collective on the RAW episode after WrestleMania Backlash. WWE's newest faction put the entire roster on notice with a dominant showing.

Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley got some microphone time as they each cut heel promos and drew heat from the crowd.

While reviewing the latest RAW on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo questioned whether the Rated-R Superstar's new storyline was a backstage rib as he was yet to be impressed by the angle.

"I almost think it's a rib because I expect so much better from him than that, bro. Seriously, like, is this a rib that we're not getting?" said Vince Russo. [23:40 - 23: 52]

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan in a singles match on RAW. Vince Russo couldn't understand why Edge and Damian Priest were allowed to be at ringside during the contest.

Russo explained the fundamental flaws in WWE's writing and felt that it was illogical to have Edge and Priest stay back during the women's match.

The former WWE writer stated that other solo performers could also exploit the apparent loophole by bringing along a group of superstars to support them during matches. Vince Russo was highly critical of WWE's irrational booking and even admitted that he felt "insulted" as a viewer:

"Here's another thing, stuff like this. Rhea Ripley has a match against Liv Morgan. Why are Damian Priest and Edge allowed to stay out there? Why is the referee just allowing them to stay out there because, bro, if that were the case and I was a singles wrestler, I would just get three or four of my friends and parade them out there with me every time to the ring?" said Russo. "These are the things I can't stand. It's so insulting to watch the show when these two guys are outside. They are going to get involved, and the referee is calling the match like it's even Stevens. It's pathetic!" [24:00 - 24:53]

Vince Russo explains why the "manager's license" does not apply in Edge's scenario

Legion of RAW's co-host, Dr. Chris Featherstone, brought up a common argument regarding managers being permitted to be near the ring during matches.

Vince Russo quickly clarified that the most iconic managers in wrestling weren't active in-ring performers like Edge and were never expected to get physical. Russo briefly also explained the difference, as you can view below:

"The whole idea with the manager's license was, what was Jimmy Hart going to do? What was Bobby Heenan going to do? They weren't wrestlers that could get physically involved in the match, bro. Paul Bearer didn't get physically involved in the match, bro. It's a whole different thing," said the former WWE head writer. [25:00 - 25:34]

Edge's stable had a night to cherish on RAW as Judgment Day was clearly positioned as a force to reckon with on the red brand. In case you missed it, WWE is also reportedly planning on adding a fourth member to the group, and you can read more on that here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Judgment Day? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell