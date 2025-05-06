WWE veteran blames Triple H for releases; predicts which stars will be next: "They're gonna get their pink slip in six months" (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has come under scrutiny after the company announced its recent releases. Several stars from NXT and the main roster were let go this past week.
Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Cora Jade were among the prominent names who were let go by WWE. The announcement came as a shock after the company recently debuted some top names like Penta, Rey Fenix, Aleister Black, and Rusev. The company has even acquired popular Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.
In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Triple H didn't know how to create stars. He reviewed this week's RAW and noted that none of the up-and-coming names were booked as major attractions. He even predicted that top prospects like Giulia and Roxanne Perez could also be let go in the coming months because of their start-stop booking.
"The fact that he's [Triple H] throwing them right there in a match; the fact that he's throwing Rusev right there in a match shows me he knows how to get nobody over, bro. Nobody gets over on his dime, nobody. You're gonna sit there and tell me Roxanne Perez and Giulia are gonna get over? Are you kidding me? I'm looking at these two girls right now. They're never gonna get over. Can you not see that? They're gonna get their pink slip in six months," he said. [From 18:38 onwards]
With several new talents making a beeline for WWE, it will be interesting to see how Triple H books them on the main roster in the coming months.
