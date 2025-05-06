WWE veteran blames Triple H for releases; predicts which stars will be next: "They're gonna get their pink slip in six months" (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has come under scrutiny after the company announced its recent releases. Several stars from NXT and the main roster were let go this past week.

Ad

Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Cora Jade were among the prominent names who were let go by WWE. The announcement came as a shock after the company recently debuted some top names like Penta, Rey Fenix, Aleister Black, and Rusev. The company has even acquired popular Mexican wrestling promotion AAA.

In the latest episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed Triple H didn't know how to create stars. He reviewed this week's RAW and noted that none of the up-and-coming names were booked as major attractions. He even predicted that top prospects like Giulia and Roxanne Perez could also be let go in the coming months because of their start-stop booking.

Ad

Trending

"The fact that he's [Triple H] throwing them right there in a match; the fact that he's throwing Rusev right there in a match shows me he knows how to get nobody over, bro. Nobody gets over on his dime, nobody. You're gonna sit there and tell me Roxanne Perez and Giulia are gonna get over? Are you kidding me? I'm looking at these two girls right now. They're never gonna get over. Can you not see that? They're gonna get their pink slip in six months," he said. [From 18:38 onwards]

Ad

Ad

With several new talents making a beeline for WWE, it will be interesting to see how Triple H books them on the main roster in the coming months.

While using any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More