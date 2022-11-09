When push comes to shove, it's pretty hard not to be entertained by Asuka.

The return of the former Women's Champion on WWE RAW last month was a much-needed boost to the women's division, which has been suffering from a lack of depth in recent weeks.

The Empress of Tomorrow wasted no time reestablishing herself on Monday Night RAW as she and Alexa Bliss quickly defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

While the title reign only lasted for five days, that didn't stop the former champion from delivering an entertaining segment last night on RAW, allowing the WWE Universe to quickly forget about the loss that occurred at Crown Jewel.

MVP took to social media today to praise his fellow RAW Superstar, tweeting out:

"Asuka. That's all. *Blushing face emoji*," MVP said in a tweet.

Asuka and IYO SKY had an entertaining segment on WWE RAW last night

It's likely that MVP is giving the Japanese star praise due to her hilarious segment that had people talking following WWE RAW last night.

In a segment that set up the Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series, Asuka and IYO SKY got into a verbal altercation. Most of the promo was done in Japanese but was so entertaining it captured the attention of the WWE Universe despite not being able to understand what either woman said.

It didn't take the internet long to translate the back-and-forth, however, and their insults were just as funny as you might have imagined them to be.

You can check out the video and the translation of what both women said in the embedded tweet below.

What do you make of MVP's tweet? Are you entertained by The Empress of Tomorrow on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

