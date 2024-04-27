WWE veteran breaks silence on her return after 455 days

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a 44-year-old veteran sent a message about her TV appearance since last year. Former Divas Champion and a two-time Women's Champion, Michelle McCool made her massive return on the April 26th edition of the blue brand show.

At the Royal Rumble 2023 on January 28, she made her comeback in the multi-woman contest to eliminate Tamina and helped other female stars take out Nia Jax. However, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent Michelle packing.

Last night, McCool and WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson returned to announce the second-round Draft picks. The 44-year-old star revealed that Randy Orton will remain on the same brand and Nia Jax had been drafted from RAW to SmackDown.

Taking to social media (both Instagram & X), Michelle McCool broke her silence, stating she had fun upon her World Wrestling Entertainment return after 455 days.

"Real talk….had me some fun with @wwe last night! #draft2024 #grateful #bluebrandforever 💙," she wrote.

Michelle McCool is open to returning for one more match against current WWE Superstar

The former Divas Champion recently shared that she has one more match in her arsenal and desires to face Noami. The two women share a long history because Naomi's debut saw her facing McCool during season three of NXT.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion posted a backstage picture with The All-American Diva stating that the latter owed her one match from the developmental brand.

Michelle McCool responded to Noami's social media post and noted that she would love to wrestle her.

"REAL TALK!!!! I’d love to!!! Love you💙", she wrote.

As of now, the former TNA Knockouts Champion is involved in a feud with Tiffany Stratton on the blue brand show. Fans will have to wait and see if McCool faces the superstar in a one-on-one match down the line.

