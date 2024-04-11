44-year-old WWE Hall of Famer ready to return for one more match

A WWE Hall of Famer is apparently open to returning to the ring one more time to face a star.

Naomi and Michelle McCool share a long history with the two having worked together from their early days in the industry. The former TNA Knockouts Champion returned to WWE earlier this year at the Royal Rumble. Since then, she's once again become an established part of the women's roster. At WrestleMania XL, she partnered with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill to face Damage CTRL.

She won there and now appears to have here eyes fixed on an old friend. She posted a picture with Michelle McCool. The star suggested that McCool had at least one more match in her. Naomi had debuted at season 3 of NXT where she faced Michelle McCool. The star said she still owed the Hall of Famer from that season.

McCool responded as well, saying that she'd love to return and wrestle Naomi, also saying that she loved her.

"REAL TALK!!!! I’d love to!!! Love you💙"

Expand Tweet

Michelle McCool has other prospective WWE opponents too

Naomi is not the only one asking for the WWE Hall of Famer to return to the ring.

Other stars have asked for McCool to wrestle again as well, with Natalya having put it out there recently.

"You know, somebody that really impressed me a lot was Michelle McCool. Every time Michelle has come back, she is in amazing shape. She comes back and she kicks ass, she's got it like, I think Michelle McCool could come back and have a great run. I think she's really really really talented I learned so much working with Michelle McCool and Layla. I would absolutely love to see a Lay-Cool reunion, and both of them, they really helped me grow a lot when I was first starting out in WWE."

For the time being, it's not certain if or when the return will happen, but with McCool eager, it's certainly a possibility in the future.

A female WWE star revealed her TRUE CRUSH here

Poll : Do you want to see Michelle McCool wrestle Naomi? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion