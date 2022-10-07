"A pleasure to work" - WWE legend recalls working with Antonio Inoki (Exclusive) 

WWE Hall of Famer Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake recently opened up about working with the recently-deceased Antonio Inoki in NJPW in the 1980s.

Inoki was one of the most influential wrestling figures who founded New Japan Pro Wrestling, which is currently one of the biggest promotions in the world.

The Japanese legend had been dealing with several health complications before his passing at the age of 79 last week. Since then, many from the pro wrestling industry have shared their thoughts on Antonio Inoki.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake recalled working with Inoki. Beefcake revealed that he worked a handful of matches for NJPW from 1980-1993, some of which also featured Antonio Inoki.

The WWE Hall of Famer termed the Japanese legend a "great man," saying it was an honor to work with him and his company, New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I met Inoki in 1980 and wrestled for their federation up until 93. New Japan. He was a great man, he was always fortunate and always nice. I worked with him a few times in six-man tag team matches, and I always enjoyed it. It was always an honor, a pleasure to work with his company, you know," said Brutus. (From 1:52 - 2:29)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell also paid his respects to Antonio Inoki recently

Dutch Mantell spoke about Antonio Inoki's contributions to the wrestling business on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk. Though he met Inoki only once, Mantell said the Japanese legend was a "nice man."

The former WWE manager added that Inoki was not just a revered figure in Japan but across the globe.

"I never worked for his company. I always worked for like [Giant] Baba and another shoot company, whatever it was, they like to kill me. But I met him one time, very nice guy, very nice man. I don't know if he could speak English or not, I'd have said 'Hello' and he said 'Hello', we were in a position where we could just say hello to each other. But he was very legendary not only in Japan in the wrestling business but in wrestling all over the world," said Mantell.

For those unaware, Inoki was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his on-screen rival Stan Hansen in 2010.

