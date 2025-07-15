WWE veteran buries CM Punk’s title storyline ahead of SummerSlam - "That's a joke"

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk becoming the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship. The star won a huge Gauntlet match this week on RAW.

It was a star-studded matchup on the red brand as several stars ran the Gauntlet to become the new number one contender. Bron Breakker was an absolute beast as he ran through Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. Punk finally entered the fray and used his experience to get the win over Breakker.

During this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that with this win, CM Punk now had another chance at the World Heavyweight Championship. However, he did not think that was a strong enough build to sell SummerSlam to the fans. The veteran writer also noted that Cody Rhodes would have another major storyline with John Cena about regaining the WWE Championship.

"I guess CM Punk now has another chance at a world title, I guess? Does Cody Rhodes get his title back?"

Russo questioned the need for a two-night SummerSlam with such a weak build. He felt none of the matches had a strong build and were there to fill time on the card.

"That's a joke, bro. Like, really, guys? This warrants two nights? Like, really?" Russo said. [From 20:50 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how WWE builds up to this major angle between CM Punk and Gunther at SummerSlam.

