WWE veteran buries extremely awkward RAW segment, says John Wick is more believable  (Exclusive)

WWE's build to WrestleMania 41 continued on RAW and big steps were taken to advance the Women's World Championship storyline. However, a wrestling veteran felt the latest segment on the red brand was too choreographed for his liking.

To address the uncertainty about Bianca Belair's WrestleMania title match, Adam Pearce was involved in a segment that also featured IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. After some back-and-forth, the RAW GM announced that SKY and Ripley would face each other again next week for the title and the winner would wrestle The EST at The Show of Shows. A brawl broke out following the announcement, with Bianca having the last laugh by dumping The Genius of the Sky over The Eradicator outside the ring. The sequence of moves, though, didn't convince Vince Russo.

The former WWE head writer brought up the fictional character John Wick from the eponymous movie franchise, during the latest Legion of RAW episode. He noted that even when the character played by Keanu Reeves had the odds stacked against him, the assassin taking down an entire army of goons still felt believable.

Vince Russo didn't get the same feeling watching SKY, Ripley, and Belair's segment and claimed every move was "choreographed like a dance." He was brutally honest while breaking down the WWE moment from RAW, as you can view below:

"Bro, I don't care what anybody says. What those three girls did, every spot was so choreographed. Every single one. I'm watching this saying, 'Guys, I believe John Wick. I don't believe one single thing I am seeing in this thing.' You go here and then you go here and you go right on the other side of the ropes! The entire thing looked like it was choreographed like a dance. I didn't believe one thing I saw, Chris." [From 44:30 onwards]

The WrestleMania 41 card might have its top matches set but there is still a long way to go until WWE doubles down on the final lineup. Regarding the Women's World Title, all the unanswered questions will hopefully be provided in the next episode when Ripley looks to get back the championship she dropped to SKY.

