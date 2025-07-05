WWE veteran buries Fraxiom’s SmackDown match: "I had no idea who they were" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about Fraxiom taking to the ring this week. The tandem was in a tag team match against Andrade and Rey Fenix.
Andrade and Fenix notched up yet another impressive win this week as they defeated Fraxiom. The high-octane matchup involved several high spots and near falls. Finally, Andrade delivered The Message to Nathan Frazer, handing the duo their first loss on the blue brand.
This week on Sportskeeda's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that the tag team encounter went on for far too long. He felt there was no storyline or stakes to build interest in the matchup.
"They had a long-a*s match between Fraxiom and Andrade and Fenix. They knew that their fanbase would get off on this match. This match was excruciatingly long for me. There's no stakes, there's nothing on the line." He added, "It was six weeks ago when Fraxiom made their debut. I had no idea who they were because I don't watch NXT."
Russo detailed that just a few weeks after their debut, the duo had become like just another tag team picking up losses on weekly television. The ex-writer mentioned that casual fans didn't care about these stars or what moves they were doing in the ring.
"You've seen somebody come up from NXT, big match, big victory, and four to six weeks later, they're getting beat already. This match was so long because they knew this was a 'This is awesome' match for their fanbase. I'm coming from a casual point of view. I didn't watch the match because I didn't care. I don't care about any of these people, I don't care what moves they do. Any casual fan will tell you the same exact thing." [From 34:51 onwards]
It was a tough loss for Frazer and Axiom this week. It will be interesting to see how WWE books the former NXT tag team champions in the coming weeks on the main roster.
