WWE veteran calls Adam Pearce a "vanilla GM," doesn't understand why he is the RAW general manager (Exclusive)

Adam Pearce has been an on-screen authority figure in WWE for over five years. However, Pearce's position as the RAW general manager was questioned by wrestling veteran Vince Russo, who believes that he doesn't add anything to the role.

Pearce returned to WWE as a trainer and coach. However, he soon transitioned into an on-screen role. While he first oversaw both RAW and SmackDown, Nick Aldis' introduction resulted in Triple H promoting the 46-year-old as the general manager of the red brand.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he didn't understand why Pearce was in the RAW general manager role when other stars could benefit more from being in that position.

"For the life of me, man, I don’t know why Adam Pearce is in that role. He’s such a vanilla GM, like that could be anybody. You can get somebody over in that spot, you can get a character over in that spot. I don’t know why that guy is in that spot. I know they love him, I understand all that, but I’m just talking about show and character purposes. I don’t know why that guy is in that spot, man."

The former WWE writer added that Pearce's role should be that of a "sh*t stirrer."

"He should be a sh*t stirrer, that’s what he should be. He should be all about exactly [what] my job was [as] a writer. His ar*e is on the line for ratings. His ar*e is on the line, so he’s gonna do whatever he has to do to get people to watch the show. That should be the psychology of that spot." [From 21:31 onwards]

Adam Pearce's role in the ongoing feud between IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair has been questioned by many WWE fans. However, the RAW general manager is loved by most viewers worldwide.

