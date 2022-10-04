"You got to look like a star"- WWE veteran calls Bayley out over her dressing choice (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo called Bayley out over her choice of outfit, pointing out that the Role Model has been donning the same top for weeks.

Bayley has been a mainstay on WWE programming since returning to the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam. She has been involved in a feud with Bianca Belair since then, and the two will face off in a Ladders Match at Extreme Rules.

Speaking about the Role Model on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out a major flaw in the former's presentation. Russo added that while other top stars take time out to work on their presentations, Bayley has been wearing the same top since her return.

"I got to point this out. Bayley has won the same exact top for weeks and I'm trying to understand this because you're not wrestling, so it's not wrestling gear. Why are you wearing the same clothes on television each and every week? I even said even though I wasn't a big fan of Becky, I am not a big fan of Rollins. I am a big fan of Bianca Belair. Another one that always stands out to me is Charlotte," said Russo.

The former head writer went on to point out the money that the stars spend on the wordrode:

"I always point out the money they spend on the wardrobe, because first and foremost, you want to be a star, you got to look like a star and all of them do that. I may think Rollins is a clown, I wasn't getting Becky's Terminator gimmick, but at least they were investing the money. She's been wearing the same white top for the last four weeks and I'm trying to figure this out." [From 54:31 to 55:42]

Bayley was involved in a contract signing on WWE RAW

Bayley and Bianca Belair have been at odds since the former made her return after over a year on the sidelines.

The Role Model became the first woman to pin The EST in 2022, when she pinned the RAW Women's Champion at WWE Clash at the Castle.

The duo will get to settle their differences in a Ladder Match at WWE Extreme Rules with the RAW Women's Championship on the line. On the red brand's go-home show, they had a contract signing segment, which went haywire after IYO SKY and Dakota Kai attacked Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage.

Damage CTRL also made their presence felt in the main event as the Role Model helped IYO in her bout against Alexa. The trio then assaulted Bianca Belair before ascending the ladder with all the gold.

