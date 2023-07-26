WWE veteran calls out Judgment Day member for assault in Mexico

A Judgment Day member has been put on notice by WWE veteran and experienced referee, Charles Robinson.

The superstar in question here is Dominik Mysterio, who was called out by Robinson on Twitter.

Taking to the social media platform, Robinson uploaded a video of himself being attacked by The Judgment Day member during a WWE live event in Monterrey, Mexico.

"While in Monterrey Mexico I was assaulted by @DomMysterio35! I know for a fact @reymysterio raised him better than this. His time will come soon in @wwe. #assault #revenge #mexico," wrote Charles Robinson.

Check out Robinson's tweet and the video of Mysterio hitting him:

Wes Lee recently broke character to praise Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio

WWE NXT star Wes Lee recently spoke quite positively about Dominik Mysterio, who recently beat him to win the North American Championship.

The win marked Mysterio's first-ever singles championship victory in professional wrestling. He ended Lee's historic 269-day reign as the NXT North American Champion.

Speaking in a recent interview on Under the Ring with Phil Strum, Lee discussed The Judgment Day member's growth in WWE, claiming that he has been impressive and hasn't lost momentum. Lee said:

"You know what? I’m man enough to say it. I will agree [that Dominik Mysterio’s growth has been impressive]. For him to be able to grow the way that he did is amazing... He has not faltered, he has continued to push on and just like any other person that starts out as something, they’re gonna make mistakes, they’re gonna slip up and they’re going to have shortcomings in regards to how they’re gonna get to their end goal."

Since winning the North American Title, Mysterio has successfully defended it against Butch and Sami Zayn. He will face Lee and Mustafa Ali in a Triple Threat Match at NXT Great American Bash.

What did you make of the incident between "Dirty" Dom and Charles Robinson? Sound off in the comments section below.

