WWE veteran calls out Roman Reigns for being one-dimensional (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns has been at the top of the WWE food chain for nearly three years. However, Vince Russo believes that the megastar is getting stale and one-dimensional.

Since returning as The Tribal Chief in August 2020, Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE. He has defeated a long list of stars on his way to the top and has shown no signs of slowing down.

During this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out that Reigns' gimmick has been the same over the years. The veteran recalled The Undertaker's segment from the Attitude Era, where The Deadman was at his parent's gravesite. He detailed the importance of character depth by using the example of the Hall of Famer.

"Taker's [The Undertaker] about to get in the ring with Kane, and he goes to the graveyard and he's sitting in front of the tombstones of his mother and dad and he's explaining to them, 'I didn't want want to do this, I'm so sorry.' This is Taker at the height of Taker and he ends by telling his parent, 'I love you.' That's what makes you real." [55:59 - 56:57]

Vince Russo slammed WWE's booking of Roman Reigns

Vince Russo continued to talk about Roman Reigns' ongoing run. The former WWE head writer stressed that things are going around in circles for The Tribal Chief, with no end game in sight.

"All you're ever getting with Reigns is acknowledge me, if The Usos lose, he's getting on them, Wiseman. You got to start giving me more Reigns than that. We should know by now what's Roman Reigns' weakness. If you're going to defeat him, there's gotta be something. Either the little girl, his daughter he was in the commercial with, there's gotta be some kind of Achilles heel. He's been playing this role for so long with the same promos and the same gimmicks. They got to start expanding on this." [57:09 - 58:00]

Roman Reigns will be in action at WWE Night of Champions, where he will team up with Solo Sikoa to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. A betrayal from The Usos at the event could be a breath of fresh air in the ongoing storyline.

