WWE veteran calls out Seth Rollins for uneventful SmackDown promo: "It's boring as hell after a while" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell was not impressed with Seth Rollins' promo segment. The star kicked off this week's SmackDown with a scathing monologue on his WrestleMania opponents, CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Rollins delivered a 'Pipebomb' in the ring this week. He fired shots at Punk and Reigns. Seth claimed that none of them cared about the fans. He even taunted Punk's AEW career and called out the Tribal Chief for his selfishness.

On a recent episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell criticized the promo, calling it repetitive and dull. The veteran manager explained that it was hard to pay attention with Rollins just sitting in the ring and talking. He felt the entire promo rehashed the whole angle without adding anything new to the storyline.

"I would have done this when Seth Rollins was sitting down like he's getting ready to bring the Indian Chiefs in and sit around the campfire, talk a bunch of cr*p about the Cowboys. It's boring as hell after a while. What else can he say? How much fire can he show without getting up and doing something? I don't know if he held him or not. To me, I found it boring because he was saying the same things over and over again." [From 5:13 onwards]

Seth Rollins declared that he would expose CM Punk and Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows by defeating them and closing this chapter once and for all.

