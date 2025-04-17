WWE veteran comes clean about Vince McMahon's thoughts behind controversial spot with Booker T: "He thought it was funny" (Exclusive)

A particular WWE spot that involved Vince McMahon and Booker T has baffled fans for years, considering how bold it was. Vince Russo shared details about the spot in light of the recent controversy between Booker T and Swerve Strickland.

Ad

The spot being mentioned featured Vince McMahon calling Booker T the n-word backstage on TV. AEW star Swerve Strickland has often been seen discussing the unfairness African-American stars had to face in the pro wrestling industry, and this spot was one instance of it. This has led to a conflict between Swerve and Booker T, who insists he was treated quite fairly in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:

Ad

Trending

"What Swerve doesn't understand is, bro, you have to know Vince. To Vince, bro, Vince thought that was funny. I swear to god, Vince didn't, bro, that's how Vince's sense of humor worked. Like Vince thought that was 1000% harmless. Now, I am not saying that it was, I am not saying that at all. But I am saying, to Vince, he thought that was funny. So that's what we are really talking about here." [5:53 onwards]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

EC3 also thinks the WWE Hall of Famer is right

According to former WWE star EC3, Booker T stating that he has been treated fairly should be enough of a statement.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"Booker has probably been through very... I don't know, trying times, within the realms of race relations and racism possibly. Not saying anybody who hasn't. I think it was harder to break in back then and it was probably more prevalent, and I think Booker has done a great job conducting himself and how he portrayed himself on television to that he wasn't a black champion, he was a champion, you know. So, he is speaking from his experience, and if he said the WWE treated him right, I am sure not every day was rosy; I am sure there were things that didn't go well." [4:25 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen if any further comments will be exchanged regarding this in the near future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More