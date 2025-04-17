WWE veteran comes clean about Vince McMahon's thoughts behind controversial spot with Booker T: "He thought it was funny" (Exclusive)

A particular WWE spot that involved Vince McMahon and Booker T has baffled fans for years, considering how bold it was. Vince Russo shared details about the spot in light of the recent controversy between Booker T and Swerve Strickland.
The spot being mentioned featured Vince McMahon calling Booker T the n-word backstage on TV. AEW star Swerve Strickland has often been seen discussing the unfairness African-American stars had to face in the pro wrestling industry, and this spot was one instance of it. This has led to a conflict between Swerve and Booker T, who insists he was treated quite fairly in the Stamford-based promotion.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo stated:
"What Swerve doesn't understand is, bro, you have to know Vince. To Vince, bro, Vince thought that was funny. I swear to god, Vince didn't, bro, that's how Vince's sense of humor worked. Like Vince thought that was 1000% harmless. Now, I am not saying that it was, I am not saying that at all. But I am saying, to Vince, he thought that was funny. So that's what we are really talking about here." [5:53 onwards]
EC3 also thinks the WWE Hall of Famer is right
According to former WWE star EC3, Booker T stating that he has been treated fairly should be enough of a statement.
Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:
"Booker has probably been through very... I don't know, trying times, within the realms of race relations and racism possibly. Not saying anybody who hasn't. I think it was harder to break in back then and it was probably more prevalent, and I think Booker has done a great job conducting himself and how he portrayed himself on television to that he wasn't a black champion, he was a champion, you know. So, he is speaking from his experience, and if he said the WWE treated him right, I am sure not every day was rosy; I am sure there were things that didn't go well." [4:25 onwards]
It remains to be seen if any further comments will be exchanged regarding this in the near future.
