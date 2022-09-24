"How do they follow this up?"- WWE veteran comments on Bray Wyatt's potential return amid "White Rabbit" teasers

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on White Rabbit teasers and the possible return of Bray Wyatt.

The song White Rabbit was played between the matches at the last few live events. The recent editions of RAW and SmackDown have seen the company go a step further as they displayed QR codes that led fans to videos on WWE's official website of a White Rabbit playing hangman and a maze game.

This has led many to speculate that the promotion is setting up the stage for The Eater of the Worlds' return.

Speaking on a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran stressed that this is the best way to build up Bray's potential return.

"This is the best way to introduce him. Give him something unusual before he gets there. Now if you say Bray Wyatt is going to be here next week and you're thinking OK, but now all of a sudden this character is gonna be here next week and you play in the white rabbit and now the people are thinking," said Mantell.

Mantell added that he thinks it's a brilliant idea and said this might be Wyatt's plan as The Eater of The Worlds always has out-of-the-box ideas.

"I don't know whose idea that was, but it's a brilliant idea. Now they introduce Bray Wyatt with a whole new slant. This may be Bray Wyatt's idea of himself because he thinks out-of-the-box. You've heard me say this. It's not the first thing you do in an angle, it's the second thing. So how do they follow this up?" Mantell added. [From 0:20 to 1:22]

Dutch Mantell stated that WWE must follow up Bray Wyatt's potential return with a good program

Bray Wyatt was one of the most recognized WWE Superstars before his eventual release. His ability to reinvent himself and play complex characters with ease meant he was widely popular among fans.

Speaking about his potential return, Dutch Mantell added that while WWE has done their part in building up the return well, they must follow it up with a good storyline.

"This is what the key to wrestling is. You have to tingle or excite the imagination. Now when they hear the song now, there's all kind of scenarios going through everybody's head. What is it? When you build up interest like that, you better deliver when he gets there. So it better be more than what the people are thinking or you missed a massive chance with it. So I'm sure they thought of that. Maybe or maybe not, we'll see." [From 1:44 to 2:19]

While it is impossible to predict when the company will decide to bring Wyatt back into the fold, they have certainly done an excellent job in building up fans' interest. It'll be interesting to see which moniker The Eater of the Worlds returns in this time.

