"These guys don't care what these other guys do"- WWE veteran comments on the interaction between Sheamus and Gunther on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his honest opinion of the interaction between Sheamus and Gunther on this week's SmackDown.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior came face-to-face on the blue brand ahead of their Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle. The segment did an excellent job developing their rivalry while Butch and Ludwig Kaiser brawled.

Speaking about the segment on this week's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell highlighted that he believes it was the best part of this week's show:

"Well, it was a very focused interview. When all that activity was going on around them, they just looked right at each other. So, you know the intensity between those two, they kept it there. I'm going to have to compliment those guys. They held it at almost the proper time they should have held it and they got out."

The veteran manager further detailed the heated exchange between the adversaries:

"It was like the fight, they didn't give a crap about that, they just cared about each other. So, I'm sitting there looking at it like a fan and it dawned on me, well, these guys don't care what these other guys do, it's just between them. I like that a lot. Best part of the show in my opinion." [23:52 - 24:35]

Vince Russo would like Sheamus to bust open Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle

The showdown between Sheamus and Gunther is bound to be a hard-hitting affair, as both men are known for their striking skills.

However, Vince Russo would like to see them go a step further, purposely drawing blood to intensify their bout. The former WWE writer explained on the Writing with Russo podcast that Sheamus busting open Gunther could protect him in case of a potential loss:

“I don’t even remember the last time I saw this, and this may be the perfect time to do it, where Sheamus has the upper hand at the beginning,” Russo said. “When’s the last time you saw somebody get busted open and they realize they’re bleeding and then they go absolutely [crazy]? This is a perfect time to do this. Because Sheamus was tough enough to bust him open but not having any idea what that’s gonna do to him,” Russo added. “I have not seen that in years.”

The Celtic Warrior earned the right to challenge Gunther last week after he won a fatal five-way match to become the number one contender. The former WWE Champion is one step away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion in WWE and will be looking to achieve the accolade on September 3.

