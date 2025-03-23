WWE veteran comments on Michelle McCool controversy; asks for her to be inducted into the Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Michelle McCool has recently been making headlines due to rumors that she will join the WWE LFG show. Another veteran star, EC3, also commented on the topic, sharing his thoughts about Michelle.

WWE LFG has some legendary names as coaches, including The Undertaker. Recently, there have been rumors that one of the coaches, Mickie James, will possibly be leaving the show and being replaced by Michelle. The transition may not be smooth, considering Mickie seems unhappy with the development.

Speaking about it on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 stated that Michelle is certainly qualified to be a coach and is a strong contender for Hall of Fame induction, despite what some may say.

It should also be noted that Michelle McCool has been announced for an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I am not gonna lie to you, but I think Michelle McCool being married to The Undertaker, she has probably by proxy absorbed a wealth of knowledge about it that she is probably definitely qualified for the show. And I am not saying she should be in there instead of Mickie, love Mickie, Mickie's great, but I mean, just throwing shade, whatever. (...) You know what put her in the Hall of Fame." [1:44 onwards]

What did Mickie James say about being a part of WWE LFG?

Mickie James was understandably very appreciative of working with the other legends in WWE LFG, as shown by her comments.

In an interview with Going Ringside, Mickie stated that she felt lucky to get the opportunity. She said:

"Honestly, I was honored to be asked to do the show and to be a part of it and to sit alongside Booker T and Bubba Ray and The Undertaker and even be seen in that same... when they say legends, and to be seen in that same platform and level as those guys. Cause I feel like every time we walk in there to work with these hopefuls and train with them, I'm still learning. I'm getting to learn from Shawn Michaels still and Undertaker and Booker T and Bubba Ray. So it's been a cool experience, I think."

It remains to be seen whether Mickie James will have anything else to say about the situation.

