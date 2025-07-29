WWE veteran comments on new El Grande Americano appearing on RAW (Exclusive)

The El Grande Americano lore got even deeper on WWE RAW last night as a new masked wrestler appeared during the LWO and The Judgment Day's World Tag Team Championship match. While the identity of the star is unknown, his arrival does not seem to have impressed wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

Until last night, fans had seen two El Grande Americanos in WWE, with Chad Gable being the original one and Ludwig Kaiser seemingly replacing him after the former got injured. However, a new mysterious masked man appeared during the World Tag Team Championship match on RAW and helped Finn Balor and JD McDonagh retain the title.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said the latest El Grande Americano could even have been somebody from the crowd, and no one would have noticed. The former WWE writer was not impressed with the physique of the talent under the mask.

"Can I tell you something? That could’ve been somebody from the crowd, and we wouldn’t even have noticed. A random guy shows up in a mask. He looks half the size." [From 50:33 onwards]

It is a possibility that the new masked star could go by a different name. We will get a clearer picture in the coming weeks.

