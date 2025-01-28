WWE veteran comments on Penta's absence from Monday Night RAW (Exclusive)

Penta did not appear on WWE RAW last night, appearing only in a pre-taped promo segment. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo commented on this during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, noting that it was a good decision.

The Lucador made his WWE debut earlier this month when he was revealed as Chad Gable's mystery opponent. He has competed in two matches so far, winning both. However, he was not present on RAW this week and only appeared in a pre-taped video package that saw him declare for the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

Vince Russo emphasized the importance of the pre-taped video package, noting that it was necessary to keep the recently debuted WWE star away from TV as he competed in two matches in the last two weeks.

"We had a Penta package. That was good bro because you know how I say if you’re gonna have somebody every single week? That’s what I am talking about. Penta wrestled for two weeks and now they had a package, that’s what I am talking about. That is a good thing." [1:03:45 onwards]

Penta defeated Chad Gable in his debut match for the company. The following week, he went one-on-one with Pete Dunne and came out victorious in that match as well.

