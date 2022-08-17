"I'm sure a lot of people feel that way"- WWE veteran comments on Ric Flair wrestling his last match at the age of 73 (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Thomas Prichard shared his thoughts on wrestlers like Ric Flair possibly overstaying their welcome.

The Nature Boy recently wrestled in his last match at 73. He teamed up with his son-in-law to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Ric Flair's decision to enter the squared circle at this age came under scrutiny from many fans and peers, considering the veteran's physical conditioning.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Prichard stated that he believes a lot of people will share the sentiment that Ric Flair hurt his legacy by returning to the squared circle.

"I'm sure a lot of people feel that way about Ric Flair. I'm sure that people feel a lot that way about a lot of guys who stayed for too long. Lou Thesz wrestled into his late 70s. Kevin Sullivan used to say I want to be wrestling when I'm 65, like The Sheik, and I thought, 'No, no.'" [16:32 - 16:53]

Tom Prichard praised former WWE star Ricky Morton for competing at the age of 65

Ricky Morton is one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. The Rock 'n' Roll Express member made his pro wrestling debut in 1978 and is still going strong in 2022 at the age of 65.

During his chat with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Tom Prichard praised the former WWE star for being active in his 60s.

"Ricky Morton is going to be 66 this year, and he's still out wrestling and doing that stuff. He looks great. Ricky is one of the best babyfaces ever in this business. He knew how to elicit emotion and get that passion and drama and feeling into it. That's talent, but you know, you have to have that passion."

The WWE legend stressed that it's an individual choice to decide when to hang up the boots:

"Maybe some people have overstayed their welcome, but when I look at guys like Ricky go out there and still do Canadian destroyers and still do things and I'm thinking, 'My God man, you're taking a chance here,' because some of the young guys don't know and some of the old guys may not remember how to do. So yeah, I really think that's an individual choice and people are going to feel the way they feel about it." [16:54 - 17:42]

Ricky Morton was last seen in action earlier this month in a tag team match alongside Kerry Morton. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

