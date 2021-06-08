"I can definitely see him losing the passion" - WWE veteran shares his thoughts on Vince McMahon [Exclusive]

Vince McMahon currently overlooks WWE's main roster weekly television shows SmackDown and RAW and is responsible for all major booking decisions.

Of the two shows, RAW seems to have taken a dip in ratings in recent weeks, which is concerning especially after last week when RAW reportedly had just a little over a million viewers in the third hour. Compared to SmackDown on Fridays, RAW seems to be struggling to maintain its viewers throughout the three hours.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Dr. Chris Featherstone, alongside former WWE head writer Vince Russo, reviewed the latest episode of RAW. Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon.

"I can definitely see him losing the passion. Listen, look at who Vince McMahon has worked with over the years and look at his roster now." Vince Russo continued, "With who he's worked and who he's working with now, how could he get excited with who he's working with now? If he's not excited working with this roster then he is going to lose his passion"

"They were on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Look at the icons and legends that this man worked with and now you look at [the current roster] . . . Vince McMahon is so protected, who knows what his mental health is nowadays"

Vince Russo was highly critical of the current state of wrestling while reviewing last night's episode of RAW. Hear what he had to say in the video embedded above.

Legion of RAW (6/7): RAW Review w/Vince Russo, WWE Superstar Has New Look, New #1 Contenders https://t.co/pU0JYuR8xF — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) June 8, 2021

Vince Russo and Vince McMahon worked together on multiple occasions

Vince McMahon and Vince Russo

Vince Russo was initially a writer for WWE Magazine in 1992 but he was brought up to the creative team in 1996.

A year later, Russo was promoted to the position of head writer. During his time in that position, he made vital contributions to WWE during the Monday Night Wars, helping WWE beat WCW week after week.

Russo was relieved from his duties by WWE in 1999. He promptly joined WCW where he worked as one of the lead television writers, but that stint lasted only a year before he returned to WWE in 2002.

Russo's second tenure in WWE didn't last as long as his first since he left for the creative writer position in TNA, turning down a more lucrative offer from WWE.

Please embed the video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Daniel Wood