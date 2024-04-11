WWE veteran confesses that he is now interested in Cody Rhodes' storyline after WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran has finally come around to being interested in Cody Rhodes and his storyline after what transpired at WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare took down Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals after a grueling feud. The win was certainly a momentous occasion, as it signified the end of the Tribal Chief's dominant reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With Roman now taken down, Cody has a plethora of opportunities ahead of him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he was now warming up to the former AEW EVP's storyline. He stated:

"Well I am interested in the story now more than I was. Because I think they have rejuvenated the sport of wrestling, pro-wrestling to such a degree that now it is must-watch TV. Because they can do one little tweak, and it makes their TV. And there is no other TV, I mean, WWE hasn't had that in so many years, but now they do. And they've got so much talent that they have emphasis on that they can draw from." [4:58 onwards]

Another WWE veteran believes Cody Rhodes will face The Rock at WrestleMania 41

While Cody's path forward is unclear as of now, Vince Russo thinks the latest episode of RAW has already indicated a potential WrestleMania 41 match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Russo speculated that The Rock will be taking on Cody Rhodes at the next WrestleMania.

"Bro, I would already say it's [set] in stone. I would already say [The] Rock vs. Cody at WrestleMania 41. Absolutely (...) I think that is in stone. I think they laid it down last night. Rock's gonna leave, so you know, so he's gonna be going for a while. But I think they laid down the roots last night. I think that's their WrestleMania 41 match." [18:02 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens next in WWE.

