WWE veteran convinced that Karrion Kross’ release wasn’t a work - "I was skeptical until I saw this" (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about when he understood Karrion Kross' situation was real. The star has parted ways with the company.
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux left WWE after SummerSlam when their contracts were not renewed. Since then, the star has done several interviews, in which he made it clear that it was not an angle and his contract was actually not renewed by the company. He even appeared on an exclusive interview with Ariel Helwani to explain his situation.
During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the writer claimed that Karrion Kross' interview with Helwani convinced him that it was not a wrestling angle. He noted that if WWE used the interview to fool the fans, they would never be invited again.
"The Ariel Helwani interview changed my mind for a couple of reasons. Number one, if it's Kross and WWE working Ariel, he would never, ever, ever, have another WWE star on that show. If they were working him, he would never bring another guest on that show. And I Think that show is way too valuable for them to lose."
Russo added that Ariel was a credible journalist and wouldn't use his platform to propagate a wrestling angle.
"Then you go from Ariel Helwani's side. Ariel Helwani is a legit journalist. He does a really good job, and he takes pride in his interviews and that show. I don't think Ariel Helwani is going to use that platform to run a wrestling angle because if he did, he would lose all credibility, and I don't think he's going to do that. So that's why when I saw the Ariel thing, I went back to the well, and I even said, you know what, I was skeptical until I saw this, and that's when it was confirmed to me."
WWE has not issued any official statement on Karrion Kross and has chosen to remain silent on the matter. It will be interesting to see if fan support forces the company to bring him back.
While using quotes from this piece, remember to embed the source video and add credits to Sportskeeda.