WWE veteran details how Vince McMahon would have dealt with huge SmackDown botch this week (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Vince McMahon's control over the referees. The discussion started with a referee botch on this week's SmackDown.
Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, and Jade Cargill were in a high-stakes Triple Threat match this week. The match had its share of highs and lows, with all three women trying to get the best of each other. However, there was a botch when Tiffany had Nia pinned, but the referee stopped the count after two.
On a recent episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo recalled that during Vince McMahon's regime, he had given a free hand to the referees. He recalled how the former WWE boss had instructed the refs to make the count if the stars didn't kick out in time, even if that was not supposed to be the planned end to the match. He also noted that Vince clearly told his officials not to count if a wrestler's shoulder was not touching the mat. The veteran writer claimed referees never got the heat for the mistakes made by wrestlers.
"I don't know how it is today. But Vince McMahon would have told the referee. Even if Tiffy is supposed to go over, if Nia Jax's shoulder is not down, you're not supposed to count to three. And if her shoulder is down, and she's supposed to kick out and she doesn't, that referee is supposed to count the one-two-three. The heat is never gonna be on the referee in that case."
Tiffany Stratton managed to retain the title this week against Cargill and Jax. The stage is now set for a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Crown Jewel where Stratton with face the Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.
