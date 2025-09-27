WWE veteran discusses the possibility of Cody Rhodes facing 40-year-old star - "What's the point?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about some future opponents for Cody Rhodes. The star is the current WWE Undisputed Champion.
Cody recently had a brutal matchup against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza. The two stars put everything on the line at the event, with the fate of the Undisputed title on the line. Drew accidentally injured his foot and was caught with the Cross Rhodes for the win.
On a recent episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that although Aleister was a fan favorite, there was no point in putting him in a program against Cody Rhodes. He claimed that WWE would never put Black over Cody. This would lead to the star getting stuck in a predictable feud against the Undisputed Champion. The wrestling veteran felt that a rivalry with Rhodes would not elevate Aleister.
"Are they really gonna put Aliester Black over Cody? The answer is no. So what's the point? We're gonna see Aleister Black against Cody Rhodes and you already know who's gonna come out on top. What's the point?"
Cody Rhodes was on SmackDown this week to confront Paul Heyman. However, his tirade against The Oracle was interrupted by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
The Vision started a brawl with Cody and overwhelmed him with their numbers advantage. They were pounding on the champion when Randy Orton's music hit. The Viper rushed to the ring and helped Rhodes. He hit an RKO on Reed while Cody threw Breakker out of the ring with a clothesline.
Rhodes is scheduled to face Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion match at Crown Jewel for the Crown Jewel Championship.
