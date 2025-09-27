WWE veteran discusses possible fallout from huge SmackDown botch during Tiffany Stratton’s title match (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the huge botch during Tiffany Stratton's title defence this week. Stratton was up against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on SmackDown.

The three women put everything on the line for the WWE Women's Championship. During the high-octane match, Tiffany Stratton managed to isolate Nia and pinned her. However, in a horrible mix-up, referee Daphanie LaShaunn stopped the count after two, forcing Nia to kick out. The botch looked terrible as it played out on TV. WWE creative quickly improvised and the match ended after Tiffy hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Nia.

During this week's episode of Brodown with host Mac Davis, Russo noted that the botch looked bad on TV. However, he did not blame teh referee for it. He was interested to see if LaShaunn would be on TV again next week after the mix-up this week. The veteran writer felt that if Daphanie was on SmackDown next week, it would prove that it wasn't her mistake and the talent should have done better in the ring.

"Here's the interesting thing, guys. Let's see if that referee is back on SmackDown next week. The reason why I'm telling you guys this is this - if she's not on next week's show, then she F-ed up and the talent buried her. If she is on next week's show, then it defintely was on the talent," Russo said.

Stephanie didn't get much time to celebrate as she was confronted by the Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

With this win, Tiffany Stratton punched her tickets to Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. She will face La Primera in a Chmapion vs. Champion match for the Crown Jewel title.

