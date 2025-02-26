WWE veteran discusses possible winner of Elimination Chamber match; claims "there's so much going on" with top names 

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the Elimination Chamber match. The Premium Live Event is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, this weekend.

One of the biggest questions heading into the Elimination Chamber match is who will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. This will be determined in the Men's Chamber when John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, and Damian Priest take to the ring to decide the winner.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran believed that any of these names could walk out of the Elimination Chamber as the victor. He noted that it would be unlikely for Priest or Logan Paul to win. However, any of the other stars could potentially claim victory in the high-stakes matchup, according to Cornette.

"I think a case could be made that almost anybody in that match could legitimately in the eyes of the fans, could be a question, is he gonna win? Except Priest is a long shot, right? Obviously I don't think Logan Paul particularly needs it. But again, there's so much going on with those names, those guys in such a high-stakes match." [From 5:40 - 6:11]

Cody Rhodes will also be at WWE Elimination Chamber

This past Friday on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes received a unique proposition. The Rock appeared on the blue brand and asked Cody to become his champion. He promised the champ untold fame and riches and claimed his family would be set up for life if he accepted the offer.

The Final Boss concluded by saying that he wanted Cody's soul. The two stars will meet once again at the Elimination Chamber, where The Rock expects an answer from Cody.

It will be interesting to see how Cody Rhodes responds to this offer at WWE Elimination Chamber.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

