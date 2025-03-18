WWE veteran discusses shocking truth about Vince McMahon's ruthless approach to his employees (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his experience working with Vince McMahon. The former writer worked in close quarters with the ex-WWE boss.

Russo was in charge of WWE's writing team during the height of the Attitude Era. The controversial writer is often credited for some of WWE's shocking storylines during the time. He worked closely with the likes of Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, and Jim Ross to produce WWE's weekly shows RAW and SmackDown.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that Vince McMahon cared about only those who prioritized WWE above all else. The veteran writer mentioned that McMahon was focused on his company and not the families of people working for him. Russo clarified that the wrestlers coming in to work in the WWE knew this and were expected to be committed to the company:

"Listen, there's no question he took care of people. But the people he was taking care of were those people who were putting his company above everything else. Those are the people he's taking care of. He doesn't care about families, children and wives. When you're working for him, you gotta be one hundred percent WWE. But the thing is you know that going in. It shouldn't be a surprise to anybody." [From 3:28 onwards]

Vince McMahon recently announced on Twitter that the criminal charges and investigations against him were over. The veteran wrestling promoter detailed that the charges were a result of some minor calculation errors and would not amount to anything serious.

