WWE veteran discusses Vince McMahon's reaction after shocking betrayal: "What do you think happened?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed the new developments in the Vince McMahon lawsuit. Former employee Janel Grant had filed a lawsuit, naming the veteran promoter as the primary defendant, accusing him of sexual misconduct and harassment.

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis was also named as a defendant in the lawsuit. However, this past week, reports emerged that Mr. Laurinaitis and Ms. Grant had reached a confidential agreement where John was dropped from the lawsuit, and he agreed to provide evidence against Vince and the WWE.

During this week's episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Mantell shared the news about Laurinaitis being dropped as one of the defendants in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The veteran manager wondered what prompted John to turn on his former boss. He suggested that Vince McMahon might be irate with Laurinaitis' sudden shift in allegiance

"Okay, I read, and I guess you guys did too, that John Laurinaitis has been dropped from the lawsuit against Vince McMahon. I mean, he's not charged as the defendant. I think now he's on the plaintiff's side. So, what do you think happened? Did he roll over on Vince? I'm sure he did. He rolled over on Vince. I bet Vince is wanting to kill him right now." [From 15:30 onwards]

The 79-year-old wrestling promoter stepped away from his roles in TKO after the Janel Grant lawsuit grabbed headlines. He was also under investigation by Federal agents in a case that is now settled. It will be interesting to see what new developments come up in the lawsuit.

