WWE veteran doubts Becky Lynch’s stardom; claims one moment made her famous (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Becky Lynch's popularity in WWE. The star is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion.
Lynch inserted herself in the rivalry between CM Punk and Seth Rollins when she interfered during the Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris. Since then, The Man proceeded to insult Punk and even slapped him repeatedly. This prompted AJ Lee, Punk's wife, to come out of retirement and return to WWE after a 10-year absence. Last week on SmackDown, AJ showed up and went straight for Becky, attacking her and gaining possession of her IC Title.
This week on Writing with Russo, the former writer mentioned that Becky Lynch only got over because of that one moment with Nia Jax in the ring. He noted that Lynch got instant fame after Jax busted her open and she cut a promo, sporting that look. Vince Russo believed that Becky's career would have looked very different if that moment hadn't transpired back in 2018.
"I'm just going to be blatantly honest. This girl got over because Nia Jax busted her face. That's what got her over. Nia Jax hit her with a shoot punch, and then she cut a promo with the bloody face. That got her over. I'm telling you if that incident did not happen, her trajectory will be totally, totally, totally different."
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were forced to accept a mixed tag team match against AJ Lee and CM Punk. AJ held the Women's Intercontinental Championship hostage and did not hand it over until the couple agreed to the match. The high-profile encounter will take place at the historic Wrestlepalooza event later this month.
