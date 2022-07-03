"It is a b*tch putting that together" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell explains how difficult it is to book a Battle Royal (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has explained the difficulties of putting together a Battle Royal. On this week's episode of SmackDown, Adam Pearce booked numerous superstars in a 'Good Old-Fashioned Battle Royal'.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that it is quite difficult to execute the flow of a Battle Royal.

The former on-screen manager claimed that the producer, who is generally in charge of putting together the Battle Royal, needs to get all sorts of ideas from the competitors in the match.

"Let's say a 10-man Battle Royal, to get it to flow like that, it is a b*tch putting that together. Whoever is putting it together, he's gotta get all these ideas from all these guys, he's gotta put it the proper way." said Dutch Mantell. [19:34-19:50]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk below:

The Battle Royal featured several top names, including former world champions Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

Eventually, it was Happy Corbin who won the Battle Royal after sneaking back into the ring in the closing stages to eliminate Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

WWE @WWE



@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown Happy Corbin has won the Good Old-Fashioned Battle Royal! Happy Corbin has won the Good Old-Fashioned Battle Royal!@BaronCorbinWWE #SmackDown https://t.co/JG7VwoGp7x

Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of Happy Corbin's win

During the same episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell criticized Happy Corbin's Battle Royal win.

The wrestling veteran felt that Corbin's win didn't mean anything and there wasn't enough talent to fill up the show. Mantell added:

"We got Battle Royal to death tonight. I mean, that was worse enough. So they do this. What was this for? Nothing. Then I saw Corbin, I don't want to jump ahead, he was in another match as were three more of the guys in the first match, right? What did they have? Just people didn't show up to work tonight or what? That's what it looked like."

WWE is angling towards a potential Corbin vs. Pat McAfee match at this year's SummerSlam premium live event. The two men have been going back and forth for a while and could lock horns in the near future.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out the real reason why Sting came to WWE only to lose his debut match right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far