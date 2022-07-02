"What was this for?" – Former WWE manager bashes Happy Corbin's Battle Royal win on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell feels Happy Corbin's win at the Good Old Fashioned Battle Royal on SmackDown this week didn't mean anything.

After WWE official Adam Pearce booked an impromptu Battle Royal, some of the top stars of RAW and SmackDown battled for supremacy. While Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were the last two men to fight it out, Corbin slipped in and eliminated both competitors to steal the win.

Mantell spoke to Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk. He said there was no payoff for the winner of the Battle Royal. The veteran mentioned that four competitors faced off once again later in the night to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match, and it seemed as if the roster didn't have enough talent for the show:

"We got Battle Royal to death tonight. I mean, that was worse enough," Mantell said. "So they do this. What was this for? Nothing. Then I saw Corbin, I don't want to jump ahead, he was in another match as were three more of the guys in the first match, right? What did they have? Just people didn't show up to work tonight or what? That's what it looked like." (from 16:50 to 18:00)

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results and highlights of SmackDown here.

Happy Corbin could face Pat McAfee at SummerSlam

After winning the Battle Royal, Corbin rubbed his win in SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee's face. The two have been at odds since McAfee laughed the superstar out of the arena a couple of weeks ago.

Later in the evening, Corbin was again in action against Madcap Moss, Ezekiel, and The Miz in a bid to enter the Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Moss won the match, pinning Ezekiel for the win. McAfee later poked fun at The Lone Wolf for losing the opportunity to qualify for the premium live event.

There has been tension between the two, and they could be on a collision course at the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out which top WWE star thinks Liv Morgan will be Miss Money in the Bank this year. Click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far