WWE veteran on emotional Jimmy Hart moment during Hulk Hogan's SmackDown tribute - “It just breaks my heart” (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about seeing Jimmy Hart on TV during Hulk Hogan's tribute segment. Several legends were on SmackDown this week.

Tributes poured in for Hulk Hogan after the legend passed away earlier this week. WWE also paid tribute to the wrestling icon on the blue brand with a ten-bell salute at the start of the show. The entire roster and some legends gathered at the entranceway for the segment.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo mentioned it was really sad to see Jimmy Hart on TV mourning his longtime friend. He noted that Hart and Hogan were inseparable friends for the longest time. The ex-writer detailed that it was heartbreaking to see the veteran manager break down during the ten-bell salute.

"I did like it. I thought it was cool. I thought they handled it really, really, well. It just breaks my heart to see Jimmy Hart up there. Like, if anybody was so connected to Hulk, it was him. And I can't imagine. You're talking about a 40-year friendship. I can't, I can't imagine what that dude's going through. Those guys did everything together." [6:35 onwards]

WWE also aired a video package honoring the life and times of Hulk Hogan. Triple H narrated the story, detailing how The Hulkster was a trailblazer and transcended the business, becoming a mainstream celebrity.

