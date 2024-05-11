WWE veteran excited about upcoming first-time-ever match involving Jade Cargill (Exclusive)

The ongoing Queen of the King tournament has given fans many dream matches. One of these dream matches is the upcoming bout between Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Like many, Dutch Mantell is hyped for the showdown.

As witnessed on this week's SmackDown, Jade Cargill took on Piper Niven and wowed the audience with her impressive work inside the squared circle. Cargill beat Niven after a solid match and will face Nia Jax in the next round of the tournament.

Jax wrestled Naomi in a first-round bout, and while she might have made a dangerous mistake during the match, Nia emerged victorious against the former TNA star.

While reviewing the episode on Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell and co-hosts SP3 and Rick Ucchino admitted that they are looking forward to seeing Cargill vs. Jax.

Mantell, in particular, was intrigued to see how WWE would book and structure the match in which both women would seemingly have an equal chance of winning.

"I want to see that match, and I want to see how they put it together," said the former WWE manager. [From 41:24 to 14:29]

Check out the entire episode below:

Considering Jade Cargill's SmackDown match and Nia Jax's performances since returning to WWE, they should ideally put on a hard-hitting contest with a place in the semi-finals on the line.

Please credit Sportskeeda wrestling and embed the exclusive video while using any of the quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback