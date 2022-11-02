Vince Russo thinks Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre have little chance of winning at WWE Crown Jewel as they have been victims of start-stop pushes.

It's no secret that The Monster Among Men and The Scottish Warrior are two of the biggest stars in the global juggernaut. However, both have often lost crucial matches that could have cemented their positions as undisputed top guys.

For instance, Strowman's loss to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2018 and McIntyre's dual losses at WrestleMania 37 and Clash at the Castle considerably derailed their momentum. According to Vince Russo, this lowers their prospects of winning their respective matches at this week's WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he predicted that while Omos could defeat Strowman, McIntyre would likely go down against Karrion Kross yet again.

"We gotta remember what they did with Braun. How many times, they are building him up, building him up for the big match, and then he lost the big match? I just can't get that out of my head. So many of these talents, they are just damaged goods. That's why in these feuds, I would go with the guys that are purer. And I think Omos is a little bit purer Strowman and Kross [Karrion], at this time, is a little bit more purer than Drew. So it's just the collateral damage they have done with these guys in the past," said Vince Russo. (7:17 - 8:05)

Moreover, Russo explained that WWE shouldn't repeat the same kind of booking mistakes they committed during Karrion Kross's first run with the company.

"Whether it was Vince McMahon or whoever it was, they did their damage with Karrion Kross early. They can't do it again. We'll give you a pass, but if you do it again, then you are back right where you started, man," said Russo. (9:18 - 9:38)

Vince Russo says Strowman and McIntyre's characters could be hurt by losing at WWE Crown Jewel

Russo explained that both Strowman and McIntyre's matches lack good background stories. As such, whoever loses their bout will be significantly affected as there's no storyline to keep their momentum going and justify their potential loss.

"Bro, with no story, somebody's gotta win or lose. That's why the story is so vital. In both of these matches we are talking about, whoever loses is gonna be hurt. There are no excuses. There's no reason, they are not story-driven, whoever loses is going to be hurt. That's why stories are so important, added Russo. (9:53 - 10:17)

Regardless of the outcome, it's safe to say that both Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre would leave no stone unturned to ensure their matches are memorable.

What do you make of Vince Russo's prediction of Strowman and McIntyre losing at WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments section below.

