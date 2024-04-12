WWE veteran explains exactly why Triple H is being praised after WrestleMania 40 (Exclusive)

According to a WWE veteran, Triple H is not getting his flowers right now merely due to WrestleMania 40's success.

This year's instalment of The Showcase of the Immortals was momentous in more ways than one. Apart from marking the end of Roman Reigns' title run after more than 1300 days, it also broke several records in terms of viewership and ratings. Triple H is rightfully being praised by one and all for the success, but Dutch Mantell thinks the reason for this is something far simpler.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the former WWE name stated:

"Look at what he has done so far. He has brought the ratings up, the houses are great. They brought the Rock in, that would help anybody. But it's not that... that's gonna help Trips, that was the reason Triple H was succesful. He is a good guy. People can talk to him. When I was there before, you know when I came in off the street in Nashville, they gave me a job in like 40 minutes after they heard me do an interview. But he was the guy I talked to. (...) He has done a great job." [6:29 onwards]

The WWE veteran also commented on Cody Rhodes' win at WrestleMania 40

Dutch Mantell was apparently not taken with the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes heading into WrestleMania. However, recent events have brought him around.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the former SmackDown manager stated that Cody's storyline has gotten much more interesting now, due to the change in programming.

"Well I am interested in the story now more than I was. Because I think they have rejuvenated the sport of wrestling, pro-wrestling to such a degree that now it is must-watch TV. Because they can do one little tweak, and it makes their TV. And there is no other TV, I mean, WWE hasn't had that in so many years, but now they do. And they've got so much talent that they have emphasis on that they can draw from." [4:58 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE.

