"He's had two fu**ing matches" - WWE veteran explains if Logan Paul should dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Jim Cornette has explained why Logan Paul shouldn't dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette claimed that the title cannot change hands at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, as it will lead to a negative reaction from the WWE Universe.

He added that Paul winning the title will put him in a bad spot with the fans, considering that he has competed in only two matches.

"Well, no, you can't switch the belt or then it becomes, instead of a clever way to capitalize on a celebrity that can wrestle that you have under contract, then you've pi**ed off your most devoted fans because he doesn't deserve it, because he's had two fu**ing matches and then you got a backlash against the guy," said Cornette. [9:40-10:04]

Roman Reigns is expected to be champion until WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has established his position as one of the most dominant champions in modern WWE history.

Since capturing the Universal Championship, The Tribal Chief has successfully defended his title against top names such as Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, and Edge.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to have Reigns defend his title against another legend in the form of The Rock.

Meltzer has reported that Reigns could retain his title up until next year's WrestleMania where he will cross paths with The Great One. He wrote:

''Reigns is pushed as the company’s biggest marquee star, and they want him as champion for this match and a potential match with The Rock at WrestleMania.''

The Tribal Chief's latest title defense was against Drew McIntyre, whom he defeated at Clash at the Castle in the UK. Midway through the match, boxing icon Tyson Fury also got himself involved, as he prevented Theory from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Roman Reigns and Tyson Fury then came face-to-face, as WWE also teased the possibility of a dream match between the two.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far